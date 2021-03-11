British MMA referee Neil Hall has passed away.

The long-time official died after a three-week battle with COVID-19 pneumonia.

His wife Kath Hall announced the tragic news on her personal Facebook page.

“Sadly, Neil Hall passed away today. He had a back operation in August and picked up an infection in the surgery area which wasn’t found till late January. He went into hospital for intravenous antibiotics for a week then came home, unfortunately it was with COVID. He spent three weeks trying to fight Covid pneumonia but sadly he lost his fight today. Over the years, Neil has met many people from all over the world and has had lots of fantastic experiences. Today we have to say goodbye to him. Kath and Dan. XX”

According to Tapology, Hall officiated 40 UFC fights from between 2013 and 2019.

Mark Goddard was quick to pay tribute to his long-time colleague and friend.

“Absolutely devastating news tonight that Neil Hall had very sadly passed away,” Goddard wrote on Facebook. “Anyone who is anyone in UKMMA will have known Neil. A tough as nails gritty northerner who wore his heart on his sleeve and was just a bloody good bloke.

“I knew Neil for close on 20 years in one way or another and we met & worked together so many times and when Neil made it to the UFC it was like a kid at Christmas and he was so proud and Neil you made it your way and I’m so glad you got to stand there and do what you truly loved. I will not forget our words.

“Me & the boys will have a proper drink & toast for you next week like we always joked & spoke about. My heart goes out to Kath & Dan and all of the immediate family.

God bless you mate. RIP.”

Everyone at LowKickMMA sends our condolences to the family and friends of Neil Hall.