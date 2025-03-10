Schoolyard Scraps to UFC Stardom: Vanessa Demopoulos on Her Origins: “I Got Kicked Out of Four Schools for Fighting”

Vanessa Demopoulos was born to be a fighter.

After a solid 5-2 run under the LFA banner, ‘Lil Monster’ made her Octagon debut in 2021 and immediately earned notice from fight fans with wins over Jinh Yu Frey, Kanako Murata, and Emily Ducote. More than that, fans became enamored with her post-fight celebrations that would often see her leaping into the arms of per post-fight interviewer.

Demopoulos has been very open about her past, including her lucrative career as an exotic dancer before making it as a full-time fighter.

Recently, the Columbus, Ohio native offered a little more insight into her past. Specifically, her education, or lack thereof.

I quit going to school after 9th grade,” Demopoulos said in a video on Colby Covington’s YouTube channel. “I tried—I got kicked out of four schools in one calendar year for fighting. Yeah, yeah. So, like, fighting turned out to be a perfect career for me because I got kicked out of schools literally for fighting. And now I fight for a living. So usually, people who knew me from school are like, ‘Yeah, that makes sense.'”

Vanessa Demopoulos returns to the octagon in april

Demopoulos is 5-2 under the UFC banner and has won two of her last three fights. In her most recent outing, she suffered a first-round submission loss against Jaqueline Amorim in September.

‘Lil Monster’ will be back in action on April 5 for a scrap with Talita Alencar at a UFC Fight Night card inside The APEX. Alencar is 5-1-1 overall and split her first two appearances inside the Octagon defeating Rayanne Amanda before coming up short against Stephanie Luciano in August.