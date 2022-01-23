Vanessa Demopoulos might just be a bit of a Joe Rogan fan.

At UFC 270 in Anaheim, California, Demopolous (7-4, 1-1 in UFC) got her first win in the promotion by dispatching of opponent Silvana Gomez (10-4 MMA, 0-2 UFC) with an armbar at 2:25 of the very first round.

Vanessa Demopoulos picks up epic first UFC win

The win was Demopoulos’ first in the promotion, but it certainly did not come easily. The finishing sequence actually came after she was dropped by a nasty shot from Juarez. Demopoulos managed to rally from the back to lock up the submission victory.

Immediately after the tap, Demopoulos rose to her feet and nailed a split – similar to the one she displayed at Friday’s ceremonial weigh-ins.

In what might be a UFC first, Demopoulos made her victory even more memorable when she geeked out at the sight of UFC commentator, comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan during her post-fight interview. As Rogan was coming to the end of his questioning, Demopoulos jumped into his arms, beating Sean O’Malley for the most memorable post-fight interview in recent memory.

Demopoulos rebounds from a UFC debut loss against JJ Aldrich in August. Meanwhile, Juarez’s losing skid expands to two, also including a submission loss to Lupita Godinez back in October of last year.

What did you make of Vanessa Demopoulos at UFC 270?

