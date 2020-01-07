Valerie Loureda Set To Return After Reality TV Stint

Spread the word!













Undefeated fighter Valerie Loureda is set to to action later this month at Bellator 238.

A match-up at flyweight against Tara Gaff is being targeted for the card on Jan 25 according to MMA Junkie. Although according the report contracts are yet to be signed for the fight.

The fight is expected to be part of Bellator 238 prelims, from Inglewood California. Whilst the main card will be on DAZN, you can catch the prelims live on Bellator’s YouTube channel.

The 21-year-old Loureda hasn’t competed since picking up a unanimous decision win at Bellator 222 in June. She beat Larkyn Dasch in her second professional bout to improve her record to 2-0. After this the American Top Team fighter decided to put her career on hold and sign up for a reality TV show. Loureda took part in Telemundo’s “Exatlon Estados Unidos.”

Her potential opponent Graff would be making her Bellator debut. Since suffering a lone career loss in November 2018 the 33-year-old hasn’t fought. She’ll need to shake off any ring rust quickly to stop Loureda continuing her career winning streak.

Bellator 238 is a stacked card, it currently includes…

Julia Budd (C) vs. Cris Cyborg – for women’s featherweight title

Adam Borics vs. Darrion Caldwell

Alfred Khashakyan vs. Sergio Pettis

Dillon Danis vs. Kegan Gennrich

Juan Archuleta vs. Henry Corrales

Aaron Pico vs. Daniel Carey

Mario Navarro vs. Jay Jay Wilson

Khonry Gracie vs. Hector Saldana

David Pacheco vs. Craig Plaskett

Brandon Bender vs. Joshua Jones

Dominic Clark vs. Ricardo Seixas Filho

Tyler Beneke vs. Jarrett Connor

AJ Agazarm vs. Adel Altamimi

Curtis Millender vs. Moses Murrietta

Chris Avila vs. Anthony Taylor

Raymond Daniels vs. Jason King

Tara Graff vs. Valerie Loureda