Dillon Danis Set To Return At Bellator 238

Dillon Danis’ mixed martial arts (MMA) return is set. The jiu-jitsu ace and Conor McGregor training partner is set to compete at Bellator 238 from the Forum in Inglewood, California on January 25.
Danis will face off against Kegan Gennrich at a 175-pound catchweight. Bellator president Scott Coker confirmed the news on his official Twitter page.
“On Jan. 25, 2020 at #Bellator238@DillonDanis returns to main card action against Kegan Gennrich in a 175-pound contract weight bout.”
Danis joins an already stacked Bellator 238 card, which features the promotional debut of Cris Cyborg, as she takes on Julia Budd for the promotion’s women’s featherweight title. Also, Darrion Caldwell will face Adam Borics in the co-main event. Danis’ fight against Gennrich will also take place on the main card.
Check out the updated Bellator 238 card below.
Main Card:
- Julia Budd vs Cris Cyborg
- Darrion Caldwell vs Ádám Borics
- Dillon Danis vs Kegan Gennrich
- Sergio Pettis vs Alfred Khashakyan
Prelims:
- David Pacheco vs Craig Plaskett
- Brandon Bender vs Gabriel Green
- Jay Jay Wilson vs Mario Navarro
- Ricardo Seixas Filho vs Dominic Clark
- Khonry Gracie vs Hector Saldaña
- Tyler Beneke vs Jarett Conner
- Aaron Pico vs Daniel Carey
- AJ Agazarm vs Adel Altamimi
- Curtis Millender vs Moses Murrietta
What do you think about Danis making his return at Bellator 238?
- Patricio Freire Considers Himself Featherweight GOAT
- Bellator’s Douglas Lima Confident He Would Knock Out Kamaru Usman
- Dillon Danis Calls Michael Bisping’s Criticism Of Free Jiu-Jitsu Lessons ‘Embarrassing’