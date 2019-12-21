Dillon Danis Set To Return At Bellator 238

Spread the word!













Dillon Danis’ mixed martial arts (MMA) return is set. The jiu-jitsu ace and Conor McGregor training partner is set to compete at Bellator 238 from the Forum in Inglewood, California on January 25.

Danis will face off against Kegan Gennrich at a 175-pound catchweight. Bellator president Scott Coker confirmed the news on his official Twitter page.

“On Jan. 25, 2020 at #Bellator238@DillonDanis returns to main card action against Kegan Gennrich in a 175-pound contract weight bout.”

Danis joins an already stacked Bellator 238 card, which features the promotional debut of Cris Cyborg, as she takes on Julia Budd for the promotion’s women’s featherweight title. Also, Darrion Caldwell will face Adam Borics in the co-main event. Danis’ fight against Gennrich will also take place on the main card.

Check out the updated Bellator 238 card below.

Main Card:

Julia Budd vs Cris Cyborg

Darrion Caldwell vs Ádám Borics

Dillon Danis vs Kegan Gennrich

Sergio Pettis vs Alfred Khashakyan

Prelims:

David Pacheco vs Craig Plaskett

Brandon Bender vs Gabriel Green

Jay Jay Wilson vs Mario Navarro

Ricardo Seixas Filho vs Dominic Clark

Khonry Gracie vs Hector Saldaña

Tyler Beneke vs Jarett Conner

Aaron Pico vs Daniel Carey

AJ Agazarm vs Adel Altamimi

Curtis Millender vs Moses Murrietta

What do you think about Danis making his return at Bellator 238?