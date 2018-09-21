Valentina Shevchenko vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk Official For UFC 231

The biggest fight possible in the UFC women’s flyweight division is official. UFC Canada announced this evening (Thurs., September 20, 2018) that Valentina Shevchenko vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk has been signed.

The fight will go down at December 8’s UFC 231 from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario:

What a fight for Toronto 🇨🇦! @JoannaMMA battles @BulletValentina for the vacant flyweight title at #UFC231! pic.twitter.com/YXIiuK0Vla — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) September 21, 2018

Shevchenko was scheduled to meet Nicco Montano at September 8’s UFC 228. The plans fell apart when Montano fell ill. The UFC soon decided to strip her and vacate the title. debuted at 125 pounds with a brutal showing versus Priscila Cachoeira in February after two losses to women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes.

“Bullet” is the sort of uncrowned champion at 125 pounds due to her performance against larger opponents.

She’ll have to get past Jedrzejczyk to become the official champion. The former “Joanna Champion” suffered two straight losses to current champion Rose Namajunas. She rebounded with a decision win over Tecia Torres at UFC on FOX 30 this July. The vicious weight cut down to 115 pounds has clearly affected her in her recent bouts. Jedrzejczyk’s move was an expected one.

Shevchenko and Jedrzejczyk have actually fought three times in Muay Thai. “Bullet” won all three of the fights, which certainly should make her a solid favorite. Shevchenko has been largely flawless outside of her two fight with Nunes. Her well-round skillset makes her one of the most feared fighters in women’s mixed martial arts because of it.

Will she take home the women’s 125-pound title as a result?