UFC president, Dana White has confirmed that former undisputed flyweight champion, Valentina Shevchenko will return to the Octagon in an immediate title re-run with newly-minted gold holder, Alexa Grasso next – with rumors suggesting a potential Mexico return for the promotion could be on the cards in September.

Shevchenko, who has enjoyed a dominant run throughout flyweight competition as the division’s undisputed champion, dropped her title in spectacular fashion in the co-main event of UFC 285 back in March, suffering a fourth round neck crank submission loss to Guadalajara challenger, Grasso.

Noting her intentions to score an immediate championship rematch with Mexican favorite, Grasso before the close of the year in her return to the Octagon – Shevchenko also took umbrage with referring decisions from official, Jason Herzog during the co-main event title fight.

Offering the Kyrgyzstan native the opportunity to challenge for flyweight gold in a targeted Mexico homecoming, Grasso may have that potential return home on the cards, with rumors suggesting the UFC is en route to a return to the country, as soon as September.

Dana White confirms Valentina Shevchenko lands immediate title rematch

And according to UFC leader, White, a matchup of Grasso and Shevchenko will take place next, most definitely.

“We’re working on that [a fight between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko], too,” Dana White confirmed while speaking to assembled media following UFC Vegas 73. “That’s one of the fights we’re definitely working on right now.”

Prior to her stunning submission loss, Shevchenko, a former bantamweight title challenger had landed a series of successful flyweight title knockbacks against Jessica Eye, Liz Carmouche, Katlyn Chookagian, Jennifer Maia, Jessica Andrade, Lauren Murphy, and Taila Santos.

Shevchenko landed vacant spoils in a one-sided decision victory over former undisputed strawweight champion, Joanna Jedrzejczyk back in December 2018.