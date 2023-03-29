Valentina Shevchenko wants an immediate rematch with Alexa Grasso, but wants to make sure there is fair officiating

In an interview with Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, Shevchenko spoke about a potential fight in Grasso’s home country.

“I am right now in the position to not say ‘Oh no, Mexico, I can’t go’…No, I will definitely go to where the UFC puts the event,” Valentina Shevchenko said. “For me, [it’s] most important to know that the judges and the referees are good in this fight, that they’re not leaning towards one side or another side.”

Shevchenko, one of the greatest fighters of all-time, lost the flyweight title to Grasso in early March at UFC 285. The 35-year-old also claimed referee Jason Herzog’s decisions in the fight may have affected her performance.

Grasso, who was a massive underdog from Guadalajara, Mexico, submitted Valentina Shevchenko in the fourth round of their fight. It was the first submission loss in the Kyrgyzstan native’s legendary career.

Valentina Shevchenko is Open to Fighting Alexa Grasso in Mexico

“The Bullet” isn’t shying away from a rematch in enemy territory.

“For me, there is nothing better than to hear the full silence of the crowd when they cannot support their fighter because I understand there is nothing they can do,” She said.

Before losing at UFC 285, Shevchenko (23-4) was on a nine-fight unbeaten streak and defended the flyweight title seven times. Her fighting resume includes wins over former champions Joanna Jędrzejczyk, Julianna Peña and Holly Holm, to name a very select few.

Grasso, the first Mexican-born women’s UFC champion, has won five fights in a row. The 29-year-old has been outspoken about granting her most recent opponent an immediate title rematch on Mexican Independence Day on Sept. 16.

Despite Grasso’s interest, UFC president Dana White shot down plans for a 2023 event in Mexico. UFC 188 was the last pay-per-view in Mexico.

The former champion is certainly looking to reclaim UFC gold sooner rather than later.