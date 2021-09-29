UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko is open to a possible third fight with bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes before her career ends, but she doesn’t think Nunes would be open to the idea of a trilogy bout.

Shevchenko is fresh off her dominant performance over Lauren Murphy at UFC 266 last weekend, winning by TKO late in the bout after a barrage of striking. She took her time, found her range, and absolutely demolished a confident challenger in Murphy.

Shevchenko and Nunes have had two previous battles in the cage, with the second and most recent bout ending in a controversial fashion. Many felt that Shevchenko earned the victory, but it was Nunes that ended up getting the split decision at UFC 215.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Shevchenko spoke about the possibility of a trilogy with Nunes.

“I kind of feel that she’s doesn’t want too much this fight to happen,” Shevchenko said. “Because inside of herself, she feels that she was gifted the victory from our second fight. Gifted by the judges. She feels that she was beaten by the smaller girl from the smaller weight class and she is a bigger girl.”

“This is my goal. I know that when we will have a fight next time, it’s going to be I will be ready to do anything.”

Nunes is slated to face Julianna Pena later this year, in her latest bantamweight title defense. She also still currently holds the featherweight title and has won 12 fights in a row.

Shevchenko, since their second bout, earned the vacant flyweight title over Joanna Jedrzejczyk and has looked nearly unbeatable ever since. Since her fight with Jedrzejczyk, she’s finished four of her last six title defenses.

With both Shevchenko and Nunes seemingly clearing out their respective divisions, a third fight between the two of them could make a lot of sense down the line.

What are your thoughts on a possible trilogy between Valentina Shevchenko and Amanda Nunes?