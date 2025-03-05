‘Bullet’ Valentina Shevchenko on Her Passion for Guns: “Seeking Perfection in Every Shot”

UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko has spoken about her love for guns in a recent interview.A

As we know, Valentina Shevchenko is one of the greatest women’s fighters of all time. She has produced consistently high quality performances at the elite level in mixed martial arts for many years now, and beyond that, she spent years doing the same thing in kickboxing and Muay Thai.

To put it bluntly, Valentina Shevchenko deserves to be in the GOAT conversation. Now, after winning the belt back from Alexa Grasso, she’s preparing to defend the strap against Manon Fiorot in the co-main event of UFC 315 on May 10.

In a recent interview, ‘Bullet’ decided to open up on one of her big loves outside of fighting: guns.

Valentina Shevchenko explains love for guns

“I go to the shooting range. One day, I take one gun, another day, a different one. Every time, it’s about seeking perfection, finding the best.

“I relate firearms to mixed martial arts because MMA is the greatest modern combat sport. It’s universal. A fighter must be skilled in wrestling, Muay Thai, boxing, and kicking—combining the best qualities of each discipline.

“It’s the same with firearms and shooting sports. You look for something reliable, something that works every time, is comfortable, and easy to use. There are so many connections between the two that when I’m at the range doing tactical shooting exercises, I feel it also helps my martial arts training. It’s all the same. All one.”

Valentina Shevchenko is a fascinating woman and an incredible fighter. As she approaches her 37th birthday later this week, we should all appreciate and enjoy the time she has left at the top level of mixed martial arts – because in this game, before you know it, the legends of the sport soon begin to ride off into the sunset.