UFC Star Valentina Shevchenko Joins OnlyFans: Behind-the-Scenes Access Like Never Before

The renowned UFC fighter and Women’s Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko is now on OnyFans. ‘Bullet’ has started 2025 with a bold move to expand her personal brand. On New Year’s Eve 2024, Shevchenko announced via Instagram that she had joined OnlyFans, a subscription-based platform known for its exclusive content.

For a monthly fee of $10, fans now have access to a closer look at the MMA star’s life and career. Unlike the risqué content often associated with the platform, Shevchenko’s OnlyFans account is centered on behind-the-scenes content, offering exclusive photos and videos, training footage, travel adventures, and personal moments outside the octagon.

Shevchenko views the platform as a way to deepen her connection with fans, providing insights into her journey as a martial artist, traveler, and individual.

The announcement has sparked mixed reactions within the MMA community and among fans. Many have praised the move as a savvy business decision, allowing Shevchenko to monetize her global popularity. Others, however, have expressed disappointment, particularly those who see her as a role model for young girls and worry about the stigma still attached to the platform.

Shevchenko is not the first MMA star to join OnlyFans. Notable fighters like Miesha Tate, Cris Cyborg, Paige VanZant, and Bec Rawlings have also leveraged the platform for diverse purposes. While some, like VanZant, have leaned into more provocative content, others have focused on training and lifestyle updates.

Although Shevchenko’s earnings on OnlyFans are undisclosed, the financial opportunities are significant. Fighters like Paige VanZant have reported earning more in a single day on the platform than during their entire UFC careers. For Shevchenko, this move aligns with a broader trend of athletes diversifying their income streams.