Valentina Shevchenko Explains Why She Defended Joe Rogan from Ronda Rousey: “It’s just not right”

Valentina Shevchenko didn’t care for the way Joe Rogan was being spoken about by Ronda Rousey and clarified her recent social media comments on the Rousey-Rogan situation. A lot of this stems from a recent interview Rousey did with Bert Kreischer, where she took shots at Rogan’s credibility and described him as someone who never fought with his influence as well as prominence coming from having an ample fanbase.

Shevchenko took to her X page to praise Rogan and defend him from the former UFC bantamweight champion, who was addressed at the UFC 322 media week.

I see Joe Rogan as huge expert of Martial Arts, noble man, hunter, sportsman, and good example for youth! https://t.co/12C44V5uGL — Valentina Shevchenko (@BulletValentina) November 3, 2025

Speaking to on-site reporters regarding her comments on the Joe Rogan-Ronda Rousey discourse recently, Shevchenko said,

“I like Ronda. I like her lifestyle, being close to nature, to animals, like farm and everything like that. She’s a great champion. But I feel in this particular case it was not right to say those things because Joe Rogan, he is a true example for the youth. He is a true martial artist. He has a lot of knowledge in martial arts and he’s a successful man… he’s very talented. It’s just not right to say that, and I felt like when there is no justice, I feel like, no, it’s something wrong.”

Valentina Shevchenko discusses if she becomes the GWOAT with UFC 322 victory

Valentina Shevchenko already has a rock-solid legacy in mixed martial arts, but a win this weekend could certainly bolster that deep resume in a big way. Shevchenko will defend her flyweight crown against former strawweight titleholder Zhang Weili in a true superfight. With ‘Bullet’ being a two-time flyweight champion and Weili being a two-time titleholder at 115 pounds, the winner of this bout would certainly have great placement in the annals of MMA history.

Some even wonder if a win here could even vault the winner toward the status of being the greatest woman of all time in the sport, usurping former two-division champion Amanda Nunes. In classic humble fashion, during an interview with Stake, Shevchenko expressed that she wouldn’t go to the lengths of putting herself in the best women’s MMA fighter of all time spot over Nunes, whom Shevchenko fought twice.