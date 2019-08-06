Valentina Shevchenko Believes Amanda Nunes Trilogy Will Happen

Spread the word!













Valentina Shevchenko is set for her second title defense at flyweight this Saturday and many are already wondering who is next in the division. Although she is committed to 125 pounds, she believes an Amanda Nunes trilogy fight happens.

Of course, at UFC 196, Nunes defeated Shevchenko by unanimous decision. Then, at UFC 215 for the bantamweight title, the two went to the scorecards again where it was a split-decision win for the Brazilian.

The two fights were super close but it was Nunes barely edging out the win. Now, at UFC Uruguay, Shevchenko has the chance to right a wrong and beat Liz Carmouche, who has beaten her before on the regional circuit. And, if she does that, she will want to right another wrong by fighting and beating Nunes.

“If we’re speaking about me and Amanda, it’s also so complicated between her and (Cris) Cyborg so, let’s see what they’re deciding,” Shevchenko said (h/t MMA Junkie). “But I think about our third fight. It’s not what I want, it’s not what she wants. It’s going to happen, anyway. I don’t know if it’s going to happen soon, later, when, I don’t know – but it’s going to happen because it’s not under our control. It’s already always there.”

Regardless of wanting the third fight, she must beat Carmouche first. However, Shevchenko is confident in her skills that she can do just that.

“I’m happy it’s going to be in Uruguay because Latin America is a huge part of my life,” Shevchenko said. “We lived there for eight years. The culture, the people, everything. While we were living in Peru, there was one country we never visited – it’s Uruguay. It’s perfect timing. Everything’s good and I know it’s going to be a good fight. Liz, she’s a strong fighter, MMA fighter, but I will do my best and more to keep my belt for a long, long time.”

Not only is she excited to fight in Uruguay, but she says she is prepared to take the fight anywhere. Even if she wants to grapple with Carmouche, which may very well be her game plan.

“I’m good going to the ground, I’m good to go to the wrestling game, on the striking game – I’m a mixed martial artist,” she said. “I can do whatever. That’s why I’m training so hard. That’s why we’re training every position, so no problem with me at all.”

