Valentina Shevchenko Eyes ‘Unfinished Business’ With Amanda Nunes

Valentina Shevchenko eyes another fight with UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes following her latest win.

Shevchenko had a hard fought bout against Nunes in the main event of UFC 215 PPV (pay-per-view) event. After going 25-minutes, the judges awarded Nunes the split decision victory. This marked the second win that Nunes holds over the title contender.

Following this fight, the belief was that a third fight may not be likely. The reason was due to the fact that Nunes has won both previous bouts. Also, the UFC 215 PPV buy rate didn’t do that well. That may have changed though.

Shevchenko is fresh off a decision win over Joanna Jedrzejczyk to earn win the UFC women’s flyweight title in the UFC 231 co-headliner. This event went down Saturday, December 8, 2018 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

After this fight, Shevchenko made it known that she will see what’s next for her but wouldn’t rule out two potential fights. Against flyweight veteran Jessica Eye or another fight with Nunes.



“My thoughts on it, I will keep this belt [while] she goes all the way to the No. 1 contender, and then I will see what I’m going to do,” Shevchenko said (H/T to MMAFighting). “Because I still have unfinished business with my opponent at bantamweight.

I know exactly I never lost that fight, and she knows that she was not the winner of that fight. And we’ll see, we’ll see. Just waiting for my sister, when she climbs up to No. 1.”

