UFC champion Valentina Shevchenko faces backlash with OnlyFans debut from MMA fans

Undisputed flyweight champion, Valentina Shevchenko has felt the wrath of numerous UFC fans on social media overnight, after the pound-for-pound number one revealed she would be pushing behind the scenes content on controversial site, OnlyFans going forward.

Shevchenko, a two-time and incumbent undisputed flyweight champion, has been out of action since regaining the 125lbs strap at Noche UFC back in September, shutting out former titleholder and three-fight rival, Alexa Grasso in a one-sided unanimous decision win — showing off her often-overlooked grappling ability.

And yet to be booked for her return clash in the new year, Valentina Shevchenko snapped a two-fight run without a win in her third clash with Grasso, having drawn with the Mexican star a year ago in their rematch, following a stunning upset submission loss in March of 2023 in her latest attempted title defense.

Fans divided after Valentina Shevchenko announces OnlyFans move

On social media this week, Shevchenko, a former bantamweight title challenger to boot, revealed she had created a profile on controversial platform, OnlyFans — where she would be providing behind the scenes footage to subscribers of her training and fight camps, to the disgust of many fans within the mixed martial arts realm.

“Its shocking how many people don’t realize 90% of MMA fighters use OF to show behind the scenes training footage,” A user posted on Valentina Shevchenko’s post on her official Instagram.

“It’s just a sponsorship don’t worry fellas, (Justin) Gaethje and some other fighters are sponsored as well,” A user commented.

As mentioned above, Shevchenko has yet to be booked for her return to action at flyweight, however, given the ascension to the throne at bantamweight of former-foe, Julianna Pena — whom she submitted back in 2017, has failed to rule out another trip to 135lbs.

“I’m not discarding any opportunities. I’m not saying something like, ‘No.’ But yeah, when I recover from the last fight and we go back and see my team, my manager…we will make the decision,” Valentina Shevchenko explained during a recent interview. “Probably for me to go up to bantamweight, it would have to pass some time to build up back my muscles. Spending so long at flyweight, I kind of get smaller. … But if I decide to move up, it has to be right.”