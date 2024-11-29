Vadim Nemkov vs. Ante Delija Added to Champions Series Dubai – Bellator vs. PFL

Heavyweights Vadim Nemkov vs. Ante Delija has just been announced as a PFL vs. Bellator showdown. The PFL is hosting a major MMA event, Champions Series Dubai, on Saturday, January 25, 2025, at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. This event marks the start of a new partnership to establish Dubai as a key destination for MMA. The show will feature two marquee fights: a lightweight title bout and a heavyweight clash.

Vadim Nemkov vs. Ante Delija

In the main event, undefeated lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov (18-0) from Dagestan will defend his title against Ireland’s rising star Paul Hughes (13-1). Hughes is coming off the biggest win of his career after defeating AJ McKee at the PFL’s Battle of the Giants.

Meanwhile, the co-main event pits former Bellator champion Vadim Nemkov (18-2) from Russia against Ante Delija (24-6) from Croatia. Nemkov, riding a 13-fight unbeaten streak, is a dominant finisher with victories over Yoel Romero and Corey Anderson. He is a protege of all-time great Fedor Emelianenko. Delija, a former PFL champion, is known for his knockout power and submission skills, carrying on Croatia’s heavyweight MMA legacy alongside names like Mirko Cro Cop and Stipe Miocic.

This event is part of the “Road to Dubai” series, an initiative developed through a partnership between the PFL, Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, and the Dubai Sports Council. The partnership between PFL and Dubai authorities also creates opportunities for local Emirati fighters to rise through the ranks. This event kicks off a multi-year push to make Dubai a global MMA hotspot while showcasing the sport’s top athletes and promoting new talent.