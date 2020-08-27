Due to the protest of Jacob Blake’s death in Wisconsin earlier this month, professional athletes from the NBA and MLB have since gone on strike and are unwilling to budge. They want justice, and there have already been so many issues this year with this kind of thing.

It started out by the Milwaukee Bucks refusing to play their playoff game against Orlando Magic on Wednesday night, which has led to every NBA game being postponed. Now there are also baseball games being postponed due to the protest.

Former interim UFC Welterweight Champion Colby ‘Chaos’ Covington had some choice words for these athletes, or ‘snowflakes’ as he’d call them:

Oh wow, you postponed your games?! Wanna prove you’re really about change? Quit your multi million dollar jobs and soft privileged lives playing a kids game, take a massive pay cut and perform the toughest job in America. Become cops!!!! @NBA @MLB @KingJames — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) August 27, 2020

UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman then interjected with a statement of his own:

I really wish someone would just break your jaw already… ✅ https://t.co/ULJbCFQQUT — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) August 27, 2020

If Covington wins his next fight against Tyron Woodley and Usman wins his next fight with Gilbert Burns, we may get to see these two go at it again. What a treat that would be, everyone wants to see this fight again. They’re the two best welterweights in the sport, and their first fight was insane.

It’s so unfortunate that we finally got sports back, and now this happens. At least us MMA fans didn’t have to wait more than two months without fights, but all of these sports started their seasons late. The chaos needs to end, we should all be working together in order for it to.

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ also uploaded this video yesterday regarding what’s been going on, sharing his thoughts on the matter.