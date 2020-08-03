The former welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley believes his upcoming fight against Colby Covington is the biggest of his career.

Speaking to UFC veteran Mike Swick on his podcast Woodley revealed a fight with Covington is almost set, he said.

“Looks like I’m going to be fighting Colby Covington,” Woodley told retired UFC veteran Mike Swick on his podcast. “The date, we’re waiting on right now. I’m pretty confident it’s going to be a main event. Main event ESPN+ me versus Colby. We’re getting real close on a date. September/October. It’s going down for sure.”

Woodley believes his on-going beef with Covington makes a fight against ‘Chaos’ the most significant of his career, he explained.

“This is a big fight for me. This is probably the biggest fight of my career to be honest. Because the situation, it’s bragging rights. He’s talked all this sh*t, but in my mind, he really knows what time it is but now because he has talked that much sh*t, he’s got to try to live up to it. He’s got to try to beat me. He’s been calling me out for three or four years damn near. So now it’s to the point where it’s personal and the other fights didn’t really mean as much.

“I feel like [Kamaru] Usman and Gilbert are kind of goofy and I really didn’t feel no animosity towards them. But I feel that with Colby. Some of the other guys I felt the urgency because of how good they were, Carlos Condit and Robbie Lawler, those guys are the OG’s. “The Natural Born Killer,” “Ruthless,” “Gorilla” [Darren Till], all these monstrous fighters that I got to bring it to them cause they sure as f**k going to bring it to me. I think Colby’s going to bring me that, the first time I get the opponent at the press conference, we probably just going to break the internet to be honest.” (Transcribed by MMA Fighting)

