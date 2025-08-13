Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Paul Hughes PFL Champions Series: Road to Dubai –October 3 with Two World Title Fights

The PFL announced its return to Dubai with a major event featuring two world title fights on October 3 at the Coca-Cola Arena. The event, titled “PFL Champions Series: Road to Dubai – The Rematch,” will showcase the biggest rematch in PFL history and a light heavyweight title bout, reinforcing Dubai’s growing stature as a global MMA hub.

Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Paul Hughes

The main event will pit lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov of Dagestan, undefeated at 19-0 with one no contest, against Ireland’s Paul Hughes, who holds a 14-2 record. The two first met earlier this year in January at the same venue, where Nurmagomedov won a closely contested battle that many fans debated. Their initial fight was highly competitive and considered a Fight of the Year contender, selling out the arena with fans traveling from Russia and Ireland. After losing, Hughes rebounded with a quick 42-second stoppage of Bruno Miranda in May and publicly challenged Nurmagomedov for a rematch, setting the stage for this highly anticipated second meeting.

Nurmagomedov is well regarded for his technical skills and has defeated top competitors including former champions Patricky Pitbull and Benson Henderson. The lightweight division is considered one of the toughest in MMA, adding significance to this title defense.

Corey Anderson vs. Dovlet Yagshimuradov

In the co-main event, former Bellator Light Heavyweight Champion Corey Anderson (19-6) will face Dovlet Yagshimuradov (25-7-1), the 2024 PFL Light Heavyweight Tournament Champion, for the PFL Light Heavyweight World Title. This fight acts as a rematch of their 2021 Bellator World Grand Prix Quarterfinal, where Anderson defeated Yagshimuradov by third-round finish. Since then, Anderson claimed the Bellator light heavyweight title and recently stopped 2024 PFL Heavyweight Champion Denis Goltsov. On the other hand, Yagshimuradov has been on a seven-fight winning streak, crowned by his PFL light heavyweight title victory over Impa Kasanganay.

The event will also include notable bouts featuring undefeated heavyweights Pouya Rahmani and Slim Trabelsi, a long-delayed grudge match between Zubaira Tukhugov and Artem Lobov that was postponed following the UFC 229 brawl in 2018, and a welterweight clash between 2024 PFL MENA Welterweight Champion Omar El Dafrawy and 2024 PFL Europe Welterweight Champion Florim Zendeli, both on unbeaten streaks.

This October card is part of PFL’s multi-year partnership with the Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, highlighting an ongoing “Road to Dubai” campaign launched in November 2024. The initiative brought a series of global MMA events to the UAE and aims to build momentum toward the Road to Dubai Finale scheduled for January. The Coca-Cola Arena, with its 17,000-seat capacity and modern facilities, serves as a fitting venue for this major showcase of elite MMA talent.

PFL CEO John Martin emphasized the event’s importance, calling it one of the biggest nights in PFL history and noting the significance of featuring two world title fights with top athletes. He highlighted Dubai’s rapid emergence as a key location for premier MMA events and the global platform PFL provides for fighters and fans.