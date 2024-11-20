Breaking: Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Paul Hughes Booked for January 25 in Dubai

Usman Nurmagomedov will look to defend his world title against the top-ranked contender Paul Hughes in the PFL hosted in Dubai on January 25.

Road to Dubai

Dubai is teaming up with the Professional Fighters League to make the city a major destination for mixed martial arts. This partnership will bring annual events called the “Road to Dubai” to the city, along with training programs to help develop Emirati fighters into future champions. The goal is to establish Dubai as a global hub for MMA while boosting sports tourism and showcasing the city’s world-class hospitality.

Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Paul Hughes

The first event, the Champions Series World Title, will take place on January 25, 2025, at the Coca-Cola Arena. Headlining the event is a matchup between undefeated MMA champion Usman Nurmagomedov from Dagestan and Irish rising star Paul Hughes. This will be Dubai’s first-ever major MMA title event and a historic moment for the sport in the region.

Usman Nurmagomedov is the cousin and student of the legendary Khabib Nurmagomedov. Hughes was a champion in Cage Warriors before signing with the PFL, and recently earned an impressive win against former champion AJ McKee. Usman Nurmagomedov’s world title will be on the line in this matchup.

“I am always excited to challenge myself against the best athletes and I view Paul Hughes as a worthy opponent,” Usman Nurmagomedov continued, “I’m proud to be the first MMA main event in Dubai history.”

“The championship has always been in my plans, and now it’s coming to fruition in January when I face Usman,” Paul Hughes explained. “I respect what he brings to the table and I am not discrediting him, but I know I will leave Dubai on January 25 as the new champion.”

“The Professional Fighters League is proud to be the first organization to launch major global MMA events in Dubai,” said PFL CEO Pete Murray. “We are excited to partner with Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism and Dubai Sports Council to stage annual mega events in the city of gold and develop the next generation of UAE champion fighters.”