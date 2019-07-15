Urijah Faber Says He Suffered Shoulder Injury Before UFC Sacramento

Spread the word!













Urijah Faber returned to the Octagon on Saturday at UFC Sacramento. There, the UFC Hall of Famer TKO’d Ricky Simon in under a minute. It was no doubt a standout performance and showed “The California Kid” is still top a fighter.

But, things didn’t appear that way leading up to the fight. While he was training, Faber sprained his AC joint and had to miss almost two weeks of training. Yet, that did not impact his performance whatsoever:

”I came right off that [Polaris 10] grappling match in the UK where I got into camp. And the first practice that I had sparring, I sprained my AC joint,” Faber said post-fight (h/t MMAMania). “I got a PRP [Platelet-rich plasma] shot and I was out for eleven days of an eight-week camp, having to work on my kicks and do running, and doing all the stuff that I tell these guys to do and lead by example.

”So I was coming in at seven in the morning, and before practice was over at 11:30, I would’ve put in all that time. And I’m just trying to show these guys that this is how you do it, guys. This is not a one toe in, one toe out.”

It seems likely that Faber will fight again, and look to eventually win the UFC bantamweight title that has eluded him his entire career competing under the Las Vegas-based promotion’s banner.

If Faber fights again, who should he fight? And is he deserving of a title opportunity?