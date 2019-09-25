Urijah Faber Blasts Petr Yan’s Manager For Re-Retirement Comment

Spread the word!













Urijah Faber has fired back at Petr Yan’s manager, Daniel Rubenstein, for saying he has re-retired.

The manager took to Twitter yesterday to say Faber had turned down a fight with Yan and retired once again.

Petr’s already accepted a fight vs Faber, but Faber is apparently reretired. If Frankie wants to fight in Vegas Dec 14, would be Petr’s honor to fight a legend like him. Wish @funkmasterMMA a speedy recovery. — Daniel Rubenstein (@dannyrube) September 24, 2019

“Petr’s already accepted a fight vs Faber, but Faber is apparently re-retired. If Frankie wants to fight in Vegas Dec 14, would be Petr’s honor to fight a legend like him. [email protected] speedy recovery,” Rubenstein said.

since he was offered a fight vs Petr Yan. — Daniel Rubenstein (@dannyrube) September 24, 2019

“Since he was offered a fight vs Petr Yan,” he added.

Now, the UFC Hall of Famer, Faber, has fired back at Rubenstein for his comments. “The California Kid” took to Instagram to give his thoughts on what the manager had said. He had captioned the video, “Managers are getting desperate these days,” he wrote. “Get a life Ruby @dannyrube, and count ur lucky stars for Shelby giving u MMA life, he knows perfectly well my situation. Make a call.”

But, that was not all, as in the video Faer told Rubenstein if he has something to say he can contact him.

“Yo Rubenstein,” Faber said. “You and [UFC matchmaker Sean] Shelby have been sitting around the house, feeding each other corndogs, rustling up each other’s hair, talking about what’s good for Ruby sports. Keep my name out of your mouth. You don’t know what you’re talking about. I spoke with Dana [White] today.

“That’s who I’m dealing with on my next possible fight. If you have something to say about me, you can contact me. You have my information. Until then, you guys keep taking turns taking out the trash, and I’ll work with Dana.”

Who Faber is talking about regarding his next possible fight is currently unknown.

What do you make of Urijah Faber sounding off on Petr Yan’s manager?