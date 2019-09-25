Petr Yan Declares Himself No. 1 Bantamweight Contender After Sterling Surgery

Spread the word!













Petr Yan believes he is the number one contender at bantamweight following Aljamain Sterling’s surgery.

Sterling took to Instagram yesterday to announce he underwent wrist surgery, and he had to withdraw from his rumored fight against Frankie Edgar at UFC 244. He also will be sidelined for the foreseeable future, but the surgery should allow him to fight in New York after the NYSAC wouldn’t clear him.

With Sterling sidelined, it obviously shakes up the bantamweight division. Now, according to surging contender Petr Yan, he believes that he is the top contender and the next viable option for the title shot.

Speedy recovery to @funkmasterMMA but with him being out there’s no question who is #1 contender in the division now! If you don’t agree I’m the next in line you can fight me on UFC 245 https://t.co/v1yk37mhiI — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) September 25, 2019

Yan is coming off of a decision win over Jimmie Rivera at UFC 238. It was considered his coming out party of sorts as he entered the top-five of the rankings. The Russian is 13-1 as a pro and 5-0 in the UFC. His other wins inside the Octagon have come over John Dodson, Douglas Silva de Andrade, Jin Soo Son, and Teurto Ishihara.

However, with champion Henry Cejudo out and expected to defend the flyweight title next, Yan’s next fight may not be a title fight. It could very well be an interim title, or perhaps a fight with a legend like Urijah Faber or Frankie Edgar. Regardless, the Russian believes he is the number one contender.

