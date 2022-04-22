UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber recently teased a potential link-up with Nate Diaz. Faber is scheduled to debut his A1 Combat series and revealed he had been in touch with Diaz regarding co-promoting in Stockton.

UFC Fight Pass announced that Faber’s A1 Combat would stream exclusively on their platform on May 1.

Urijah Faber A1 Combat Set for UFC Fight Pass

The 46-fight veteran disclosed in an interview with The Scmho that he mapped out putting together three events in a single calendar month. The first is on May 1, followed by a doubleheader on May 28 & 29.

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain will host the first showing of the A1 Combat, with the event being accessible worldwide on UFC Fight Pass.

Faber confirmed he intended on hosting an event in Stockton, a city in California, well known due to Nick and Nate Diaz. ‘The California Kid’ also vocalized he had been in touch with Nate Diaz, expressing an interest in co-promoting the event with one another:

“Check out UFC Fight Pass A1 Combat. We’re going to be doing back-to-back-to-back shows, May 1st, May 28th, May 29th at the Hard Rock Casino and I think we’re probably going to go into Stockton after that and I’ve been talking with [Nate Diaz] a little bit, maybe doing some co-promoting with him and getting something going. So we’ve got a lot of cool stuff in the till.

In the same short interview The Schmo conducted with Faber, the featherweight veteran gave his thoughts on the current UFC featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski. Faber believes the sky is the limit for Volkanovski if he continues to improve and has the potential to become the greatest featherweight of all time:

“He’s killing it. I mean, they always go into these discussions about things. I think if you go back to Max Holloway and in their fight that could have gone either way. I’d love to see that one again. Max is pretty high up there as well, you know? Volkanovski is a consummate professional. He knows the grindstone, he’s a wrestler, he’s a sturdy mofo. I think, you know, he keeps doing his thing, he’s going to be, you know, amongst the greats.”

