Uriah Hall has accused UFC middleweight king Israel Adesanya of picking easy fights to prolong his reign as champion.

The Ultimate Fighter runner-up believes ‘Stylebender’ is not fighting the top ranked contenders and is instead looking for good style matchups that will allow him to shine on fight night.

Speaking ahead of his fight against Anderson Silva this weekend, Hall told media that Adesanya trying to line up a fight with Jared Cannonier was evidence that the champ wants the easy fights.

“Adesnaya is picking his fights, man,” Hall said. “He sees what I see. He sees holes in all these guys, and he’s already picking (Jared) Cannonier. He’s looking for easy fights. Yeah, I said it.

Hall doesn’t think the champion will be interested in facing him because he won’t be an easy night’s work. Nevertheless ‘Primetime’ is intent on getting his shot at UFC gold and will continue beating contenders until he gets it.

“So I know why he’s picking certain fights, but I’m dynamic, especially where I’m at right now,” Hall said. “I’m laser focused, so it’s a matter of time. I’m just going to play the politics card and whoever the UFC needs me to beat and get to the top.”

Hall is riding a two-fight win streak. The 36-year-old is currently propping up the middleweight top 10 and is determined to propel himself into title contention by taking out middleweight legend Silva this coming weekend.

“Yeah, this is one of the biggest fights,” Hall said. “Anderson Silva is a legend. I’m just excited to go out there against a guy I watched growing up. To me, I made it. That’s how I look at it.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

Do you agree with Uriah Hall? Is the UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya looking for easy fights?