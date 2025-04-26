Updated Odds and Betting Trends for Ian Garry vs. Carlos Prates – UFC Fight Night

Tonight’s UFC Fight Night main event in Kansas City features a high-stakes welterweight clash between No. 7-ranked Ian Garry and the surging No. 13-ranked Carlos Prates. The odds for this matchup have shifted throughout fight week, reflecting the competitive nature of this main event.

Ian Garry vs. Carlos Prates – UFC Fight Night Odds

Earlier in the week, Ian Machado Garry opened as a slight favorite, with odds around -125 to -135, while Carlos Prates was listed at even money or a narrow underdog, ranging from +100 to +115. As fight night approached and betting volume increased, Garry’s edge widened modestly. On the day of the fight, most sportsbooks listed Garry between -135 and -160, with Prates settling as a +115 to +130 underdog. Odds suggest the fight is unlikely to go the distance, with “No” on the distance prop around -200 to -210. One can play more games at 10 Euro no deposit bonus.

Most analysts and oddsmakers lean toward Ian Garry as the more well-rounded and experienced fighter, especially over five rounds. Garry’s technical striking, defensive acumen, and proven cardio are seen as key advantages against Prates, who has never fought past the second round in the UFC.

Ian Garry by Decision: This is the favored method among experts, with several predicting that Garry will neutralize Prates’ power and win on points. Odds for Garry by decision are in the +240 to +245 range.

Carlos Prates by KO/TKO: Prates’ clearest path to victory is an early knockout, reflected in his +200 to +205 price for a KO/TKO win. With 16 knockouts among his 21 wins and four straight UFC finishes, Prates is a live underdog if he can land cleanly early.

For Ian Garry, a win would help him rebound from his first career loss and reassert his position among the division’s elite. With the welterweight title picture in flux, a statement victory could move Garry closer to a title shot or a top-five matchup. For Carlos Prates, a victory would catapult him into the top 10 and mark him as a legitimate contender. Given his undefeated UFC run and knockout streak, a win over Garry would likely set him up for a marquee fight, possibly just two wins away from a title opportunity.

As of fight night, Ian Machado Garry is the betting favorite, with odds reflecting his experience and versatility, while Carlos Prates remains a dangerous underdog with knockout power. Most experts predict Garry will win by decision, but the possibility of a Prates KO keeps the matchup compelling. The stakes are high, with the winner poised for a significant leap in the welterweight rankings and a potential path toward title contention.