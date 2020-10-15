Former two-weight world champion, ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor seems much closer to a return to active competition than it originally seemed earlier this evening.

The former lightweight and featherweight champion has taken to his official Twitter account tonight to reveal he “accepts” a proposed re-run of his UFC 178 meeting with Lafayette favourite, Poirier – calling for the potential matchup to take place at NFL team, the Dallas Cowboy’s stadium in Dallas, Texas.

These latest developments follow recent news from UFC head-honcho Dana White this afternoon, who himself revealed that a January 23rd. date was made for McGregor and currently on the table. Despite McGregor’s recent calls for the bout to take place this side of 2021, ideally at UFC 255 in November or the promotion’s final flagship event, UFC 256 in December – White maintained he couldn’t now reschedule four title fights to accommodate the 32-year-old counter striker.

With McGregor’s below statement regarding the contest – it seems they won’t even have to contemplate that issue.

“I accept, Jan 23rd is on! My goal is to see this fight take place in Cowboy stadium. Proper Style! Jerry Jones is a friend and the stadium can hold our crowd. I will be ready for Texas and Texas will be ready for my fans! Then Manny (Pacquiao). #McGregorSportsandEntertainment“

A January 23rd. pairing with American Top Team staple, Poirier – would force the ultimate cancellation of a proposed three-fight “season” for McGregor who recently announced his fourth retirement from the sport following UFC 250 in June.



McGregor had plans to compete on three separate occasions this year – with those plans shelved amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic with the organization forced to hold events behind a closed gate.

Limited to just a single Octagon appearance, McGregor scored a successful comeback after a fifteen-month hiatus – stopping former lightweight title challenger, Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at UFC 246 with a forty-second knockout.



With contract disputes with the promotion forcing the cancellation of a targeted tie with fellow former interim champion, Tony Ferguson in the co-main event of UFC 254 next weekend – Poirier has also only managed to feature once under the promotion’s banner this year. Scoring a unanimous decision win at UFC Vegas 4 – the 32-year-old bested Dan Hooker over five rounds.