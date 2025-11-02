Unconfirmed: FBI Flags Over 100 UFC Fights as Fight Fixing Allegations Engulf Vegas 110

A featherweight bout at UFC Vegas 110 on November 1 has triggered concerns about betting integrity and prompted major sportsbooks to issue refunds following claims of suspected fight manipulation. Isaac Dulgarian vs. Yadier del Valle saw suspicious movement before the match, and most sportsbooks refunded this bet.

According to MMA journalist Harry Mac on X, federal authorities flagged abnormal betting activity before the event and allegedly notified the UFC hours before the fight. Mac claimed that the FBI identified suspicious line movement and alleged the UFC proceeded despite being given the opportunity to cancel.

“VERY important tidbit here: the FBI notified the UFC of the abnormal action and line movement and gave them hours to pull the fight. They chose to continue and from my perspective are now complicit in fixing a fight … Update: federal regulators have flagged OVER 100 UFC fights this year for abnormal betting patterns, including 2 additional fighters on last nights card. Shit is about to get VERY ugly. Still working to confirm but it sounds like the Feds are moving to audit Herzogs fights.”

In subsequent posts, Mac claimed federal regulators flagged over 100 UFC fights this year for abnormal betting patterns. He also alleged authorities are moving to audit UFC referee Jason Herzog’s fights, though these claims remain unconfirmed.

UFC Betting Anomalies and Sportsbook Response

Isaac Dulgarian entered as a substantial favorite at -250 odds against undefeated Cuban fighter Yadier del Valle. However, the betting market shifted dramatically in the hours preceding the contest. Dulgarian’s odds deteriorated from -250 to approximately -166, representing extraordinary line volatility. Multiple sportsbooks, including DraftKings, removed proposition bets to minimize exposure.

Del Valle secured a first-round rear-naked choke submission at 3:41. Caesars Sportsbook, William Hill US, and DraftKings all issued cash refunds to affected customers.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 01: (R-L) Yadier del Valle of Cuba secures a rear choke submission against Isaac Dulgarian in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 01, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Analytical Scrutiny

UFC analyst Michael Chiesa delivered a damaging assessment of Dulgarian’s performance. Chiesa noted fundamental grappling deficiencies inconsistent with a UFC main card fighter. Specifically, Dulgarian failed to attempt basic defensive jiu-jitsu when caught in the rear-naked choke, instead throwing ineffective backward punches. Chiesa stated the performance was “complete garbage” and that Dulgarian “fought like a novice” and “didn’t even move his feet,” contrasting this with Dulgarian’s demonstrated abilities in previous matchups.

Historical Context

Scrutiny surrounding Dulgarian gained weight from his connection to disgraced MMA coach James Krause. Dulgarian trained under Krause at Glory MMA & Fitness before relocating to Factory X in Colorado following Krause’s suspension. Krause’s involvement in a 2022 UFC betting scandal involving fighter Darrick Minner prompted his lifetime ban. In March 2025, fighters Darrick Minner and Jeff Molina received multi-year suspensions for their roles in betting schemes, with Molina receiving a 36-month ban for placing significant bets on a fight using insider knowledge of his teammate’s undisclosed injury.

The UFC implemented strengthened anti-gambling protocols in January 2023, restricting fighters, coaches, managers, and affiliated personnel from betting on UFC fights under any circumstances.

NBA Parallel Investigation

The UFC betting concerns arrive amid a significant federal investigation into illegal gambling in the NBA. On October 23, 2025, the FBI announced arrests of 34 individuals, including Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups and Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier, following an investigation into organized crime-linked gambling schemes.

Federal prosecutors alleged Rozier provided confidential information about injuries and game plans to associates who placed substantial wagers on NBA games. Billups faced charges related to illegal poker operations backed by organized crime families, involving advanced technology and rigged equipment.

Both face charges of wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy, each carrying potential sentences of up to 20 years in prison. FBI Director Kash Patel described the scheme as “mind-boggling” and “the insider-trading saga for the NBA.”

Photo by Tim Wheaton

Outstanding Questions

Harry Mac’s allegations remain unconfirmed by official sources. No formal announcement from the FBI, UFC, or regulatory authorities has substantiated claims that federal regulators flagged over 100 UFC fights or that authorities are auditing referee Jon Herzog’s decisions. The UFC has not issued public statements regarding federal involvement in the UFC Vegas 110 fight or broader investigations into betting patterns.