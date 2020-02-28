Umar Nurmagomedov, Cousin Of Khabib Joins UFC 249 Line-up

Spread the word!













Undefeated bantamweight prospect Umar Nurmagomedov will make his early anticipated promotional debut against Hunter Azure at UFC 249.

The 24-year-old will join the card headlined by his cousin Khabib Nurmagomedov who puts his lightweight title on the line against Tony Ferguson. UFC 249 takes place April 18 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Debutant Nurmagomedov becomes the third member of his family to make it to the UFC. The 12-0 Russian joins the roster alongside Khabib and another cousin, Abubakar Nurmagomedov. He last fought at Gorilla Fighting 20 in the headline bout against Braian Gonzalez. In the fight Nurmagomedov looked sensational picking up the rear-naked-choke submission inside one round. He also holds notable wins over Saidyokub Kakharamonov and Sidemar Honorio under the PFL banner.

Despite having family ties to the UFC Nurmagomedov has not been given an easy ride for his first fight in the company. He’ll face another undefeated prospect in Hunter Azure. The 8-0 fighter earned his way into the worlds premier fighting promotion on Dana White’s Contender Series in July 2019. He picked up a unanimous decision win over Chris Ocon and impressed the UFC President whilst doing so. In his UFC debut Azure faced Ultimate Fighter winner Brad Katona. Azure caused one of the shocks of the night back in September by upsetting Katona and picking up another unanimous decision verdict at UFC Vancouver.

UFC 249 CARD

Khabib Nurmagomedov (C) vs. Tony Ferguson – for lightweight title

Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas

Uriah Hall vs. Ronaldo Souza

Ben Rothwell vs. Gian Villante

Ottman Azaitar vs. Khama Worthy

Calvin Kattar vs. Jeremy Stephens

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Ciryl Gane

Sijara Eubanks vs. Sarah Moras

Lyman Good vs. Belal Muhammad

Hunter Azure vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Do you think Umar Nurmagomedov can replicate his cousins success inside the UFC octagon?