Umar Nurmagomedov Reveals How Close The Heel Hook Was at UFC 321: “I need to stop”

Umar Nurmagomedov was never really concerned about getting heel-hooked by Mario Bautista.

The one-time bantamweight title challenger bounced back with a big win at UFC 321, defeating Bautista via unanimous decision as part of the evening’s stacked main card in Abu Dhabi. While it was a fairly dominant performance from Nurmagomedov, the Dagestani faced a bit of adversity when Bautista came dangerously close to locking in a heel hook during one of their many grappling exchanges.

However, according to Nurmagomedov, he was never in any real danger.

“When he went for my heel, I didn’t even worry,” Nurmagomedov said during his post-fight interview. “That’s a position in the gym where people try it all the time—I always escape from it. It’s not pure jiu-jitsu, it’s not grappling, because in MMA, when you try to grab a leg, you’re getting punched. It makes it so much harder to attack the leg like that. “He didn’t even pull, and I’ve got good flexibility, so I always could get out. The knee—that’s more of a habit I need to get rid of. I need to stop ducking down, and start stepping back instead.”​



The win got Nurmagomedov back into the win column, but more importantly, it moved him to the top spot in the bantamweight rankings, setting the stage for a potential rematch with reigning 135-pound champion Merab Dvalishvili.

But first, Dvalishvili will put his gold on the line for a record-breaking fourth time in 2025 when he meets Petr Yan at UFC 323 on December 6.

Primed to face the winner of that fight, Nurmagomedov will likely have a close eye on the year’s final pay-per-view headliner.