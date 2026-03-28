Lerryan Douglas Delivers Highlight-Reel Knockout in Octagon Debut – UFC Seattle Highlights
Lerryan Douglas delivered a lights-out performance in his Octagon debut at UFC Seattle.
Douglas and Erosa engaged in a firefight right out of the gate, but it quickly became clear that Douglas possessed both the speed and power advantage. Douglas brilliantly picked Erosa apart, nearly dropping the 43-fight veteran with every jab he threw.
Before long, Douglas would connect with the killshot, sending Erosa to the mat and bringing an end to the contest.
Official Result: Lerryan Douglas def. Julian Erosa via KO (strikes) at 3:33 of Round 1.
The victory extended Douglas’ unbeaten streak to six, including his appearance on Dana White’s Contender Series in September. The ‘Gunslinger’ now has 10 career finishes (8 KOs, 2 submissions) against 14 career wins.