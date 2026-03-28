Lerryan Douglas Delivers Highlight-Reel Knockout in Octagon Debut – UFC Seattle Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Julian Erosa vs. Lerryan Douglas - UFC Seattle Highlights

Lerryan Douglas delivered a lights-out performance in his Octagon debut at UFC Seattle.

Douglas and Erosa engaged in a firefight right out of the gate, but it quickly became clear that Douglas possessed both the speed and power advantage. Douglas brilliantly picked Erosa apart, nearly dropping the 43-fight veteran with every jab he threw.

Before long, Douglas would connect with the killshot, sending Erosa to the mat and bringing an end to the contest.

Official Result: Lerryan Douglas def. Julian Erosa via KO (strikes) at 3:33 of Round 1.

The victory extended Douglas’ unbeaten streak to six, including his appearance on Dana White’s Contender Series in September. The ‘Gunslinger’ now has 10 career finishes (8 KOs, 2 submissions) against 14 career wins.

READ MORE:  Royal Rumble: UK UFC Stars Call For Buckingham Palace Event

Check Out Highlights From Julian Erosa vs. Lerryan Douglas at UFC Seattle:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts