Lerryan Douglas Delivers Highlight-Reel Knockout in Octagon Debut – UFC Seattle Highlights

Lerryan Douglas delivered a lights-out performance in his Octagon debut at UFC Seattle.

Douglas and Erosa engaged in a firefight right out of the gate, but it quickly became clear that Douglas possessed both the speed and power advantage. Douglas brilliantly picked Erosa apart, nearly dropping the 43-fight veteran with every jab he threw.

Before long, Douglas would connect with the killshot, sending Erosa to the mat and bringing an end to the contest.

Official Result: Lerryan Douglas def. Julian Erosa via KO (strikes) at 3:33 of Round 1.

The victory extended Douglas’ unbeaten streak to six, including his appearance on Dana White’s Contender Series in September. The ‘Gunslinger’ now has 10 career finishes (8 KOs, 2 submissions) against 14 career wins.

Check Out Highlights From Julian Erosa vs. Lerryan Douglas at UFC Seattle:

Se acaboooo‼️ Un nocaut más en la cartelera de hoy. Impresionante Lerryan Douglas noquea a Julian Erosa en el primer round 🚨#UFCSeattle | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/OQcuY7txTy — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) March 29, 2026

🛑 Brutal Lerryan Douglas sale a noquear en el primer round a Julian Erosa 🛑#UFCSeattle | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/Q18y3wrNJb — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) March 29, 2026