Yousri Belgaroui Delivers Masterful Knockout Against Mansur Abdul-Malik – UFC Seattle Highlights

Yousri Belgaroui put on a masterful performance against Mansur Abdul-Malik at UFC Seattle on Saturday.

After struggling to close the distance throughout the opening round, Abdul-Malik shot in for a quick takedown in the second. However, Belgaroui displayed excellent takedown defense, fending off the attack and going right back to peppering Abdul-Malik’s lead leg with a series of kicks.

But that didn’t discourage Abdul-Malik from shooting in as he’d offer up his second attempt of the fight moments later. This time, Abdul-Malik was successful, getting Belgouri to the mat and momentarily taking his back. But as he did before, Belgaroui defended and fought his way back up.

Once upright, Belagouri turned up the heat, landing shots and connecting with some nasty knees against the fence. Seconds before the horn, Belagouri landed a thudding right that knocked Abdul-Malik down to the mat.

Unfortunately, there wasn’t enough time for Belagouri to get the finish, but he was clearly in control going into the third and final round.

Abdul-Malik’s toughness was on full display in the third, but Belgaroui continued to control the action, piecing up his opponent and brutalizing Abdul-Malik’s body.

With Abdul-Malik desperately trying to survive, Belagouri uncorked a knee up the middle that sent Abdul-Malik crashing to the canvas. At that point, the referee had seen enough.

Official Result: Yousri Belgaroui def. Mansur Abdul-Malik via TKO (knees) at 3:39 of Round 3.

Check Out Highlights From Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Yousri Belgaroui at UFC Seattle: