Tofiq Musayev Bloodies Ignacio Bahamondes in Gruesome War – UFC Seattle Highlights

Tofiq Musayev turned Ignacio Bahamondes into a bloody mess en route to an impressive victory at UFC Seattle.

After a relatively slow opening round, things quickly escalated in the second after Bahamondes connected with a perfectly timed counter left that sent Musayev crashing to the canvas. But just when it appeared to be over, an egregious fence grab from Musayev allowed him to improve his position and bust open Bahamondes with a slicing elbow.

Musayev spent much of the round on top, punishing a bloodied Bahamondes — a trend that would continue in the third. With just over a minute gone in the third, Musayev landed another takedown near the fence.

Staying active, Musayev managed to keep Bahamondes pinned to the mat for the next few minutes, but a late sweep from Bahamondes allowed him to take Musayev’s back. Unfortunately, he was unable to secure a needed finish, sending us to the scorecards for what would be a decisive decision victory.

Official Result: Tofiq Musayev def. Ignacio Bahamondes via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 30-27).

Check Out Highlights From Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Tofiq Musayev at UFC Seattle:

Impresionante ‼️ El chileno manda a la lona a Musayev que se aferra y resiste 💢#UFCSeattle | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/DaV9qarEwt — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) March 28, 2026