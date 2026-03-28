Michael Chiesa Closes Out His Career with 63-Second Submission Victory – UFC Seattle Highlights

Michael Chiesa finished his story at UFC Seattle.

Walking into the Octagon for the final time, the TUF alum delivered a moment to remember against the always tough Niko Price. Getting right after it, Chiesa and Price jockeyed for position in the clinch. But just when it appeared that Price would end up in the dominant position, Chiesa climbed back to his feet and immediately took Price’s back, sending him to the mat.

Once there, it was just a matter of time.

Despite being planted on his face, Chiesa kept his hooks in and locked up a rear-naked choke, delivering a highlight-reel victory in his UFC swan song.

Official Result: Michael Chiesa def. Niko Price via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:03 of Round 1.

Check Out Highlights From Michael Chiesa vs. Niko Price at UFC Seattle:

WHAT A MOMENT FOR MICHAEL CHIESA!!



HE WINS HIS FINAL UFC FIGHT OF HIS CAREER!!



📺 @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/SN8WVrZf77 — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) March 29, 2026

This is everything 🥹@MikeMav22 finds his wife after winning his retirement fight!



📺 @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/0noo9Wevf9 — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) March 29, 2026