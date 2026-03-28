Michael Chiesa Closes Out His Career with 63-Second Submission Victory – UFC Seattle Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Michael Chiesa Closes Out His Career with 63-Second Submission Victory - UFC Seattle Highlights

Michael Chiesa finished his story at UFC Seattle.

Walking into the Octagon for the final time, the TUF alum delivered a moment to remember against the always tough Niko Price. Getting right after it, Chiesa and Price jockeyed for position in the clinch. But just when it appeared that Price would end up in the dominant position, Chiesa climbed back to his feet and immediately took Price’s back, sending him to the mat.

Once there, it was just a matter of time.

Despite being planted on his face, Chiesa kept his hooks in and locked up a rear-naked choke, delivering a highlight-reel victory in his UFC swan song.

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Official Result: Michael Chiesa def. Niko Price via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:03 of Round 1.

Check Out Highlights From Michael Chiesa vs. Niko Price at UFC Seattle:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

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