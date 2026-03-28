Michael Chiesa Closes Out His Career with 63-Second Submission Victory – UFC Seattle Highlights
Michael Chiesa finished his story at UFC Seattle.
Walking into the Octagon for the final time, the TUF alum delivered a moment to remember against the always tough Niko Price. Getting right after it, Chiesa and Price jockeyed for position in the clinch. But just when it appeared that Price would end up in the dominant position, Chiesa climbed back to his feet and immediately took Price’s back, sending him to the mat.
Once there, it was just a matter of time.
Despite being planted on his face, Chiesa kept his hooks in and locked up a rear-naked choke, delivering a highlight-reel victory in his UFC swan song.
Official Result: Michael Chiesa def. Niko Price via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:03 of Round 1.