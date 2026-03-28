Terrance McKinney Blitzes Kyle Nelson, Scores Epic 24-Second KO – UFC Seattle Highlights

Terrance McKinney did it again at UFC Seattle.

McKinney wasted no time, connecting with a head kick after pressuring Nelson against the fence in the opening seconds. As Nelson hit the mat, McKinney unleashed an onslaught of ground and pound that inevitably forced referee Herb Dean to step in and bring a stop to the bout.

Official Result: Terrance McKinney def. Kyle Nelson via TKO (head kick to ground and pound) at 0:24 of Round 1.

With the win, McKinney now has five knockouts under the UFC banner, all of them coming inside the first round. Overall, he is 8-5 inside the Octagon and has been victorious in three of his last four.

Check Out Highlights From Terrance McKinney vs. Kyle Nelson at UFC Seattle:

ANOTHER FIRST ROUND FINISH FOR TERRANCE MCKINNEY



📺 @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/GD60Zxumon — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) March 29, 2026