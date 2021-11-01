Arm wrestler, Ula Siekacz has given her thoughts on her appearance in a much-criticized intergender mixed martial arts fight in Czestochowa, Poland last week, in which she suffered a second round knockout loss via a series of flurrying ground strikes.



Siekacz featured in an intergender mixed martial arts in Poland last week under the MMA-VIP banner at their MMA-VIP 3 event, where the arm wrestler and fitness instructor suffered a second round TKO loss to Piotr Lisowski in a bout branded by the promotion as a “freak-fight”.



Footage emerged of the horrific matchup across the social media platform, Twitter over the weekend, which shows Lisowski striking Siekacz on the feet before tying up in a clinch and eventually securing a takedown after a failed attempt from Siekacz.

Intergender MMA fight described as ‘brutal’ and ‘horrific’ by onlookers as Ula Siekacz suffers knockout loss



Quickly establishing full-mount, Lisowski then postures up and begins raining down with a series of ground strikes as the referee jumps in to save the defenseless Siekacz. The bout served as one of two intergender bouts on the same card, with Michal Przybylowicz defeating Wiktoria Domzalska at the same event, with the latter also succumbing to strikes with the official forced to wave off the controversial contest.



Reacting to his victory, Lisowski posted on his official Instagram, “My victory shows that you don’t judge a book by it’s cover.“



Despite the much-criticized bout which many have described as horrific and absurd in it’s nature, as well as questioning how the pairing was sanctioned, Siekacz addressed her defeat to Lisowski, claiming that she will not be “slapped by a guy anymore“.



“Hi guys, I’m back alive and we go on,” Siekacz wrote on Instagram as per Google Translate. “I’m not gonna get slapped by a guy anymore. I consciously took up this fight — that is, I knew what I was writing for. I am waiting for some interesting suggestions and I will continue to develop. What doesn’t kill us makes us stronger. Next adventure and new experience. And I start sparring in a stand-up — I did not manage to catch a single one in time.“

The event’s organizer and promoter, Marcin Najman took main event honors at MMA-VIP 3, stopping Ryszard Dabrowski in the opening round of the bout.

