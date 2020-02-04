UFC Working On Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway Rematch ‘Very Soon’

Spread the word!













Alexander Volkanovski said he’s open to giving Max Holloway a rematch, and it looks like that’s exactly what’s going to happen.

Volkanovski dethroned “Blessed” from the featherweight throne back in December in the co-main event of UFC 245. It was a close back-and-forth bout that saw Volkanovski get his hand raised with a unanimous decision win when it was all said and done after five rounds of fighting. Volkanovski is now on an 18-fight win streak with his victory over Holloway, not yet having lost in the UFC.

Recently, reporter Helen Yee spoke to UFC president Dana White to ask what’s next for Volkanovski. White said the Las Vegas-based mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion is working on the Volkanovski vs. Holloway rematch, and it’s coming “very, very soon.”

“Holloway,” White said. “Very, very soon. We’re working on that right now.”

Dana White says they’re working on Alex Volkanovski vs Max Holloway [rematch] right now. Check out the full episode on @TheSchmozone podcast releasing on Tuesday. @TheSchmo312 @alexvolkanovski @BlessedMMA pic.twitter.com/I8X6MT8Uvq — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) February 2, 2020

The loss ended Holloway’s 14-fight win streak in the featherweight division and ended his title reign after three successful defenses. During his run as champion Holloway defeated the likes of Jose Aldo (twice), Brian Ortega, and Frankie Edgar. At one point, Holloway even tried to jump in and face Khabib Nurmagomedo on short notice for the vacant lightweight title.

Unfortunately, the athletic commission didn’t allow “Blessed” to compete, but it speaks volumes about his heart as a champion. It will be interesting to see just how soon the UFC puts up the rematch between Volkanovski and Holloway.

