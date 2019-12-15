Alexander Volkanovski Open To Max Holloway Rematch

Spread the word!













New UFC featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski has welcomed a rematch with Max Holloway.

Volkanovski defeated Holloway via unanimous decision to become the new champion in the UFC 245 co-main event on Saturday night.

Utilizing leg kicks to great effect and remaining disciplined throughout the 25 minutes, Volkanovski’s game plan ultimately paid dividends:

“It was a tough one for me,” Volkanovski said at the post-fight press conference (via MMA Junkie). “I stay so composed in there. I’ve got a job to do, right? When I’m in there? I’ve always said that I keep myself level-headed and composed.

“… Obviously, I thought I was winning, but I didn’t know. My corner did a really good job of letting me know that and not getting caught up into his game. My shins are a little sore, but my gameplan went well. So it was good. Again, I was saying, we’re both very high level. It was a chess match in there, and I got the job done.”

The win ended a 14-fight win streak at featherweight for Holloway who reigned as the champion since mid-2017. UFC president Dana White expressed an interest in an immediate rematch and Volkanovski has no problems with that:

“I think he deserves it,” Volkanovski added. “Do I have to beat him to prove I’m a better fighter? I think we had five rounds to do, and I’m pretty sure I won it pretty clearly. But anyways, people are still going to doubt. They’re still going to. But I’ll be ready for it, and he does deserve it.

“… I’ll be better prepared next time. I know we know what works. We’re going to get an even better formula. He might think he’ll get me figured out again, but I’m just too powerful. They go one way, I go another. That’s the thing. I’m so well-rounded. I can just go anywhere with it.”

Would you like to see a rematch?