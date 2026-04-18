UFC Winnipeg: Burns vs. Malott – Full Results and Highlights

Ultimate Fighting returns to ‘The Great White North’ when UFC Winnipeg goes down, live from the Canada Life Centre in Manitoba on Saturday night.

The main event of the evening will feature a welterweight clash as division mainstay Gilbert Burns steps inside the Octagon to face Mike Malott in a high-stakes bout. Once upon a time, Burns was a legitimate top-10 contender in the division with sights on competing for the 170-pound crown. Now, ‘Durinho’ is in desperate need of a win — something he hasn’t tasted in three years.

Hoping to keep the Brazilian’s winless streak alive, Malott enters his first headliner on a three-fight win streak, including an impressive victory over Kevin Holland in October.

In the co-main event, Quebec native Charles Jourdain hopes to extend his unbeaten streak to three, while handing Kyler Phillips his third straight loss under the UFC banner.

Fans in ‘The Land of Maple’ will also see countrywoman Jasmine Jasudavicius step back inside the cage for a flyweight showdown with Karine ‘Killer’ Silva.

UFC Winnipeg Main Card on Paramount+ (8 p.m. ET)

Bantamweight Bout: Charles Jourdain vs. Kyler Phillips

Lightweight Bout: Jai Herbert vs. Mandel Nallo

Flyweight Bout: Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Karine Silva

Lightweight Bout: Thiago Moises vs. Gauge Young

Featherweight Bout: Marcio Barbosa vs. Dennis Buzukja

UFC Winnipeg Prelims on Paramount+ (5 p.m. ET)

Middleweight Bout: Julien Leblanc vs. Robert Valentin

Heavyweight Bout: Tanner Boser vs. Gokhan Saricam

Bantamweight Bout: Melissa Croden vs. Daria Zhelezniakova

Flyweight Bout: JJ Aldrich vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth

Bantamweight Bout: John Castaneda vs. Mark Vologdin

Featherweight Bout: Jamie Siraj vs. John Yannis