Jasmine Jasudavicius Calls Out Soaring UFC Ticket Prices Ahead of Montreal Fight

Canadian UFC flyweight contender Jasmine Jasudavicius has voiced concern over the high cost of tickets for UFC events in Canada. Jasudavicius, who fights this weekend at UFC 315 in Montreal, noted the challenge her friends and family face in attending due to the steep ticket prices.

Canadian UFC Star Jasmine Jasudavicius: “Ticket Prices Are Crazy” for Home Fights

“I mean ticket prices are crazy so I don’t know how many of my friends and family can watch in Canada,” she said in an interview with CanadaCasino.ca, expressing her wish to compete in front of her home crowd despite the financial barrier. Ticket prices for UFC 315 at the Bell Centre start at $146 and climb to nearly $5,000 for premium seating. With some fans online calling the costs “outrageous” and suggesting that high prices are contributing to lagging sales and empty seats. Jasudavicius’ comments echo a frustration among Canadian and international MMA fans, many of whom say the prices are preventing them from attending live events.

Jasmine Jasudavicius is fighting Jessica Andrade this weekend at UFC 315 in Montreal. Jasudavicius, ranked #9 at flyweight, faces Andrade, who is ranked #7 and is a former strawweight champion. The stakes are significant: a win for Jasudavicius would likely move her closer to a title shot in the ultra-competitive 125-pound division, especially as the flyweight title is also being contested on the same card.

DENVER, COLORADO – JULY 13: Jasmine Jasudavicius of Canada reacts after her flyweight fight against Fatima Kline during the UFC Fight Night event at Ball Arena on July 13, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Jasmine JasudaviciusWants Title Shot in Toronto Against Valentina Shevchenko

Looking ahead, Jasudavicius remains focused on her career ambitions. She stated she is open to any fight that brings her closer to a title shot and would welcome the opportunity to face champion Valentina Shevchenko, ideally in Toronto.

DENVER, COLORADO – JULY 12: Jasmine Jasudavicius of Canada poses on the scale during the UFC weigh-in at the Sheraton Downtown Denver Hotel on July 12, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

“I always perform best in Canada, being able to do it with my friends and family watching…to be able to fight in my backyard would be amazing,” she said. However, she also downplayed speculation about Shevchenko’s retirement, calling recent rumors an attempt to generate online buzz. Jasudavicius enters this weekend’s fight on a four-fight win streak, hoping a strong performance in Montreal will further her case for a title opportunity, even as ticket prices remain a concern for her and her supporters. “But ideally, that’s where it would be, to be able to fight in my backyard would be amazing.”