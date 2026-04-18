Charles Jourdain Lights Up Kyler Phillips in Electrifying Three-Round War – UFC Winnipeg Highlights

Charles Jourdain outgunned Kyler Phillips in a brutal back-and-forth war at UFC Winnipeg.

Things got off to a fast start, but it wasn’t long before Phillips closed the distance and secured his first takedown of the fight. Jourdain looked for a triangle choke, but Phillips was hip to it and quickly got himself out of danger. From there, much of the opening round saw Phillips in top control.

Jourdain climbed back to his feet in the waning seconds of the stanza, but it wasn’t enough to swing the scorecards in his favor.

After spending some time on his back in the second, Jourdain started to flip the script. He effectively outlanded Phillips during the round and even notched a takedown of his own.

That sent us to the third with the fight potentially tied up at 1-1.

Despite showing signs of fatigue, Phillips relied on his wrestling to control the fight. That strategy worked for much of the round, but as the time ticked down, Jourdain managed to fight his way free and go on the attack.

Jourdain threw everything he had left at Phillips in the final moments of the fight, but in the end, we went to the judges for a decision.

Official Result: Charles Jourdain def. Kyler Phillips via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Check Out Highlights From Kyler Phillips vs. Charles Jourdain at UFC Winnipeg:

Arranque intenso, desde los primeros segundos Phillips derriba al local 🍁 para comenzar el dominio 👊🏻#UFCWinnipeg | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/DvbIKbChfm — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 19, 2026

Kyler Phillips sigue tirando con mucha potencia pero Charles Jourdain comienza a crecer y a meter presión 🫨 ‼️#UFCWinnipeg | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/nCRrDGqw4w — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 19, 2026

QUÉ LOCURA‼️



Pelea dramática no apta para cardiacos 🚨#UFCWinnipeg | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/NgvQLm5k6V — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 19, 2026