Charles Jourdain Lights Up Kyler Phillips in Electrifying Three-Round War – UFC Winnipeg Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Kyler Phillips vs. Charles Jourdain - UFC Winnipeg Highlights

Charles Jourdain outgunned Kyler Phillips in a brutal back-and-forth war at UFC Winnipeg.

Things got off to a fast start, but it wasn’t long before Phillips closed the distance and secured his first takedown of the fight. Jourdain looked for a triangle choke, but Phillips was hip to it and quickly got himself out of danger. From there, much of the opening round saw Phillips in top control.

Jourdain climbed back to his feet in the waning seconds of the stanza, but it wasn’t enough to swing the scorecards in his favor.

After spending some time on his back in the second, Jourdain started to flip the script. He effectively outlanded Phillips during the round and even notched a takedown of his own.

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That sent us to the third with the fight potentially tied up at 1-1.

Despite showing signs of fatigue, Phillips relied on his wrestling to control the fight. That strategy worked for much of the round, but as the time ticked down, Jourdain managed to fight his way free and go on the attack.

Jourdain threw everything he had left at Phillips in the final moments of the fight, but in the end, we went to the judges for a decision.

Official Result: Charles Jourdain def. Kyler Phillips via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Check Out Highlights From Kyler Phillips vs. Charles Jourdain at UFC Winnipeg:

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Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

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