UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic is set to defend his title against vicious knockout artist Francis Ngannou in March. The winner of that mammoth main event will then go on to face former light-heavyweight king Jon Jones in the summer of 2021 according to ESPN reporter Ariel Helwani.

“The UFC want Stipe Miocic to defend the heavyweight title against Francis Ngannou in March,” Helwani said. “The title fight isn’t a done deal just yet but that is definitely what the promotion wants, I’m told. In a perfect world, the UFC would like for the winner of that fight to defend the belt against Jon Jones in the summer.” (Transcribed by TalkSport)

Miocic last fought at UFC 252 back in August. The champion successfully defended his heavyweight belt in a rubber match with former dual weight titleholder Daniel Cormier. Miocic scored a unanimous decision win over ‘DC’ who he beat for a second time after previously being knocked out by the Olympic wrestler at UFC 229 in July 2019.

Ngannou has been frustrated in 2020 after being made to wait for his title shot. The 34-year-old knocked out Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC 249 back in May and has not competed since despite his desire to do so.

Jones is set to compete at heavyweight for the first time in 2021. ‘Bones’ has enjoyed a long reign as the best 205lb fighter in MMA but has now decided to step up and challenge himself against the baddest men on the planet. Jones has been documenting his bulking up process on social media over the past few months as he prepares for a fight with Miocic or Ngannou in the summer months of next year.

Who do you think stand in the way of Jon Jones in his heavyweight title bid? Stipe Miocic or Francis Ngannou?