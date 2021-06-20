Luis Pena, currently of the UFC lightweight division and formerly of The Ultimate Fighter, is being charged with multiple felony counts of robbery and battery criminal mischief.

Pena burst onto the UFC scene at The Ultimate Fighter finale, winning by first round submission via guillotine choke. Since then, he has fought seven times for the promotion, accumulating a 4-3 record. He tested positive for marijuana in his most recent loss against Khama Worthy.

Coral Springs Police Department took Pena in following an issued warrant by a police department in a separate Florida county.

Christian Swinson, public information officer for Coral Springs Police, told MMA Fighting, “It was actually called in by another police department for us to go and get him, and then we had an independent person tell us where he was, and they took him into custody under that warrant.”

Swinson said the warrant was issued because Pena may have either missed an arraignment hearing or charges could have been added subsequent to the initial charge.

Pena went to Twitter to talk about his mental health struggles. He said, “I have been going through serious mental health issues my entire life.”

Here is the full tweet:

People aren't comfortable talking about this, but I have been going through serious mental health issues my entire life and have finally gained the strength to get and accept the help I've needed for a long time. If you're struggling take it from me its okay to reach out — Luis Antonio Pena (@violentbobross) June 16, 2021

Pena most recently graced the octagon canvas on April 17, 2021 against Alexander Munoz, winning by split decision.

With these charges and being just 4-3 in the UFC, does Luis Pena have a future with the organization?