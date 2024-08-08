Fight Night Backlash: UFC fans criticize event: ‘Card is actually horrific’

WIth the Octagon landing in the United States this weekend following a quickfire salvo in the Middle East – the promotion’s UFC Vegas 98 has been hit with it’s vast share of criticizm, for an apparent card lacking real star power.

Returning to the Apex facility – the promotion will host a 10-fight card in ‘Sin City’ – with a rehashed heavyweight rematch booked to headline between two European talents.

Fans revolt over UFC Vegas 98 card

Attempting to work his way back to contention, Polish veteran, Marcin Tybura matches with Moldova prospect, Serghei Spivac – in search of his second win over the former, having previously landed a unanimous decision win over four years ago.

In the night’s co-main event, a bantamweight matchup between one-time main event feature, Chris Gutierrez, and Javid Basharat had fallen to the wayside, with Quang Le co-headlining against Gutierrez on short-notice.

Javid Basharat vs. Chris Gutierrez is OFF #UFCVegas95 this weekend, per sources — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) August 5, 2024

Further down the admittedly lacklustre main card comes a matchup between former featherweight title challenger, Yana Santos, who takes on Chelsea Chandler – fresh from her own weight miss in her return to 135lbs.

And with just Santos holding prior title fight merit on the entire card – fans across the board have pointed to a potential snoozefest in the making for UFC Vegas 98 – even with a slightly earlier start time for North American and European viewers.

“Oh my I just looked and that card is actually horrific,” A user posted on X.



“The card lost Kinoshita too right? Kinda of unwatchable this Saturday but they gave us a solid 304 card, a great Abu Dhabi FN and loads of announcements recently its a good weekend to take off from UFC ahead of 305 week.”



“Welp, that was the only great fight.”



“10 fight card big yikes.”



“Yeah, this card is a pass.”



“Well that’s decided then, I shall not be watching the fights.”