UFC Vegas 82: Brendan Allen vs. Paul Craig – Live Streams, Start Times, Full Card

Following last week’s massive flagship card at Madison Square Garden, the Octagon returns to Las Vegas, Nevada and the Apex facility for a UFC Vegas 82 card – with an eye-catching middleweight fight between number ten ranked contender, Brendan Allen, and Scottish grappler number thirteen rated challenger, Paul Craig slated to take headlining honors.

Riding a hugely-impressive five-fight winning run, which has seen him land four victories by way of rear-naked choke submissions to boot, Allen most recently landed a blistering opening round submission stoppage of Brazilian contender, Bruno Silva at UFC Jacksonville back in August of this year, improving to 22-5 as a professional.

As for former light heavyweight contender, Craig, the Airdrie grappler most recently made his middleweight divisional bow at UFC London back in July, turning in a divisional landing submission win over Andre Muniz – snapping a two-fight losing skid to both Johnny Walker, and Volkan Oezdemir. Tonight’s fight with Allen will mark Craig’s first in a main event slot since landing in the promotion back in 2016.

In the night’s co-main event at UFC Vegas 82, Michael Morales takes on Jake Matthews at the welterweight limit over the course of three rounds.

UFC Vegas 82 Start Times:

For this weekend’s action, the promotion will host an early card for both viewers in the UK & Ireland, and in the United States and Canada, with early preliminary card action kicking off at 7 pm GMT, and 2 pm ET. Main card action from ‘Sin City’ kicks off at 10 pm GMT, and 5 pm ET.

It's an EARLY Fight Day! ☀️#UFCVegas82 is LIVE at 2pmET / 11amPT on ESPN+



Live Streams:

Viewers in the United States can catch action on UFC Fight Pass as well as ESPN+, while onookers in the UK & Ireland can watch via TNT Sports 1, or also on the TNT Sport app.

UFC Vegas 82 Full Card:

Main Card –

Middleweight: Brendan Allen vs. Paul Craig

Welterweight: Michael Morales vs. Jake Matthews

Lightweight: Chase Hooper vs. Jordan Leavitt

Bantamweight: Payton Talbott vs. Nick Aguirre

Strawweight: Luana Pinheiro vs. Amanda Ribas

Welterweight: Uros Medic vs. Myktybek Orolbai

Preliminary Card –

Featherweight: Jonathan Pearce vs. Joanderson Brito

Bantamweight: Chad Anheliger vs. Jose Johnson

Middleweight: Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Denis Tiuliulin

Heavyweight: Mick Parkin vs. Caio Machado

Catchweight (148lbs): Jeka Saragih vs. Lucas Alexander

Bantamweight: Lucie Pudilova vs. Ailin Perez

Lightweight: Trey Ogden vs. Nikolas Motta

Catchweight (128lbs): Charles Johnson vs. Rafael Estevam