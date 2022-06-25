LowKick MMA will be bringing you UFC Vegas 57: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot results throughout the night (Sat. June 25. 2022) live from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Taking main event honors at the UFC Apex facility, surging Armenian-born finisher, Arman Tsarukyan returns against Polish force and former two-division KSW champion, Mateusz Gamrot.
In his last Octagon walk, Tsarukyan managed to take out fellow division contender, Joel Alvarez with a series of second round strikes after bloodying the Spaniard in the opening frame.
As for Gamrot, the European talent scored Octagon victory number three at UFC Vegas 45 back in December, also finishing Diego Ferreira in the second round.
UFC Vegas 57: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot – Results
UFC Vegas 57 Main Card Results: (ESPN/ESPN+ 10 p.m. ET)
Lightweight: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot
Welterweight: Neil Magny vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov
Heavyweight: Josh Parisian vs. Alan Baudot
Lightweight: Thiago Moises vs. Christos Giagos
Bantamweight: Nathan Maness vs. Umar Nurmagomedov
Middleweight: Chris Curtis vs. Rodolfo Vieira
UFC Vegas 57 Preliminary Card Results: (ESPN2/ESPN+ 7 p.m. ET)
Light Heavyweight: Carlos Ulberg vs. Tafon Nchukwi
Featherweight: Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. T.J. Brown
Bantamweight: Raulian Paiva vs. Sergey Mozorov
Flyweight: JP Buys vs. Cody Durden
Bantamweight: Brian Kelleher vs. Mario Bautista
Strawweight: Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Jinh Yu Frey