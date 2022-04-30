LowKick MMA will be bringing you UFC Vegas 53: Font vs. Vera results throughout the night (Sat. April 30. 2022) live from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Taking main event honors at the UFC Apex facility, a bantamweight pairing between the #5 ranked contender, Rob Font, and the surging #8 rated challenger, Marlon Vera.

In his most recent outing, Font dropped a rather one-sided unanimous decision loss to former featherweight champion, Jose Aldo in the main event of UFC Vegas 44 back in December of last year.

In the month prior at Madison Square Garden, Ecuador native, Vera landed arguably the most high-profile victory of his professional career with a third round front kick knockout win over former lightweight titleholder, Frankie Edgar on the main card of UFC 268.

For tonight’s main event bout, Font tipped the bantamweight scales at 138.5lbs, tipping the divisional scales by 2.5 pounds, resulting in a catchweight main event against RVCA staple, Vera.

UFC Vegas 53: Font vs. Vera – Results

UFC Vegas 53 Main Card Results: (ESPN+/ESPN 7 p.m. ET)

Bantamweight: Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera

Heavyweight: Andrei Arlovski vs. Jake Collier

Featherweight: Andre Fili vs. Joanderson Brito

Lightweight: Jared Gordon vs. Grant Dawson

Featherweight: Darren Elkins vs. Tristan Connelly

Middleweight: Krzysztof Jotko vs. Gerald Meerschaert

UFC Vegas 53 Preliminary Card Results: (ESPN2/ESPN 4 p.m. ET)

Heavyweight: Alexandr Romanov vs. Chase Sherman

Flyweight: Daniel Lacerda vs. Francisco Figueiredo

Welterweight: Gabriel Green vs. Yohan Lainesse

Lightweight: Natan Levy vs. Mike Breeden

Flyweight: Gina Mazany vs. Shanna Young

