LowKick MMA will be bringing you UFC Vegas 40: Ladd vs. Dumont results throughout the night (Sat. 16th. October 2021) from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Taking main event status at the UFC Apex facility, a featherweight matchup between the #3 ranked bantamweight contender, Aspen Ladd, and Brazilian contender, Norma Dumont.

Replacing former undisputed bantamweight champion, Holly Holm on short notice, Ladd is slated to make her featherweight division bow following a botched bantamweight cut for a scheduled UFC Vegas 39 bout with Macy Chiasson.

9-1 as a professional, Ladd last featured professionally at UFC Fight Night D.C. back in December 2019, rallying to stop one-time featherweight title challenger, Yana Kunitskaya with an early third round knockout win. In July of that year, Ladd suffered her sole professional loss in the form of a quickfire knockout defeat to inaugural featherweight champion, Germaine de Randamie.

Boasting a 6-1 professional record, Belo Horizonte native, Dumont has managed to score two successive victories in her last two Octagon outings.

Debuting in the promotion back in February of last year, Dumont suffered a first round knockout defeat against Megan Anderson. In two matchups since, Dumont has defeated both Ashlee Evans-Smith, as well as one-time title challenger, Felicia Spencer.

UFC Vegas 40 Results: Ladd vs. Dumont

Main Card: (ESPN + 7 pm E.T.)

Featherweight: Aspen Ladd vs. Norma Dumont

Heavyweight: Andrei Arlovski vs. Carlos Felipe

Lightweight: Jim Miller vs. Erick Gonzalez

Flyweight: Manon Fiorot vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

Featherweight: Nate Landwehrvs. L’udovit Klein

Preliminary Card: (ESPN + 4:30 pm E.T.)

Middleweight: Andrew Sanchez vs. Bruno Silva

Welterweight: Danny Roberts vs. Ramazan Emeev

Flyweight: Lupita Godinez vs. Luana Carolina

Bantamweight: Danaa Batgerel vs. Brandon Davis

Strawweight: Istela Nunes vs. Ariane Carnelossi.