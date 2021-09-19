On Saturday night the UFC returned to our screens after a week away with an event headlined by light-heavyweight duo Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann. The stacked 14-fight UFC Vegas 37 card delivered plenty of memorable moments, highlight finishes, and standout performances. So, who walked away with the four coveted $50,000 bonus cheques?

Anthony Smith

‘Lionheart’ made it look easy in the UFC Vegas 37 main event. Smith had the beating of his opponent from the first bell, wobbled him on several occasions before closing the show with a first-round submission. The one-time light-heavyweight title challenger has now stretched his winning run to three and appears ready to take on someone in the 205lb top five next – likely Aleksandar Rakic.

Arman Tsarukyan

A few fights before the main event Tsarukyan proved that the hype is real when he squared off against Christos Giagos. The 24-year-old scored a TKO victory in just over two minutes and stretched his winning run to four. The only man to ever beat him is Islam Makhachev and it appears the two are destined to meet again at the top of the UFC’s lightweight division.

Nate Maness

Maness scored an impressive come from behind victory against Tony Gravely who dropped him badly at the end of the first frame – only the bell saved Maness from a TKO defeat. In the second round, Maness caught Gravely with a perfect uppercut and followed up to find the finish and earn himself a third straight UFC win and $50,000 in bonus money.

Joaquin Buckley

‘New Mansa’ desperately needed a win after Alessio Di Chirico scored an upset head kick knockout over him last time out. The middleweight was having a tough time nailing down Antônio Arroyo over three rounds and appeared to be on his way to a decision defeat before he uncorked a perfect combo that put his opponent down and close the show.

Do you think the right people got the $50K bonuses at UFC Vegas 37?