UFC middleweight prospect, Joaquin ‘New Mansa’ Buckley is back in the winner’s enclosure, via an eye-catching, late third round knockout victory over Antonio Arroyo to open up the main card of UFC Vegas 37.

Opening the main card portion of the Las Vegas, Nevada card — Missouri upstart, Buckley rebounded from a stunning high-kick knockout defeat against Alessio Di Chirico back at UFC on ABC 1 in January — snapping a two-fight knockout run for the 27-year-old.

Adding Arroyo to a his winning résumé, Buckley managed to launch with a right hook which appeared to clip the Brazilian behind the head, before following up with a left uppercut, flooring Arroyo and then following up with subsequent ground strikes.

With the victory, Buckley improves to. 13-4 as a professional adding Arroyo to prior wins over Jordan Wright, and a Knockout of the Year victor over Impa Kasanganay last annum.



